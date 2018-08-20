Celebrate Merdeka Day with free nasi lemak

S&P Industries said the three-day campaign that ends August 24 is to commemorate Merdeka Day on August 31.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — S&P Industries, the company behind packed coconut milk brand Santan, will be dishing out free packets of nasi lemak at selected locations within the Klang Valley from tomorrow.

“We are giving them out in conjunction with the Merdeka celebration and we are also giving out goody bags with Santan powdered products for free,” Liew Mei Ling, the company’s assistant digital marketing director, told Malay Mail today.

Nasi lemak, cooked in rich coconut milk and accompanied with sambal, cucumber, peanuts and fried anchovies is highly loved among locals and has become somewhat symbolic of the Malaysian identity.

S&P said anyone can come and collect their nasi lemak at the respective pop-up booths at the Bukit Jalil LRT station on August 22 from 6.30am to 10.30am, same time on Thursday at the Wangsa Maju LRT station and Wisma Yap Kwan Seng from 11.30am to 2.30pm on Friday.

Liew said S&P the free nasi lemak will also coincide with a social media campaign for charity.

“We want people to post on our Facebook what they love about being Malaysian.

“For every post, we will donate RM1 to a charity organisation,” she said.



