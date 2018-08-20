Cops cripple three Macau scam networks in Selangor posing as Chinese ‘call centre’ operators

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor at a press conference in Shah Alam August 20, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 20 — With total losses amounting to at least RM29 million this year to date, police have managed to crippled another three active Macau scam syndicates earlier this month in Selangor.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said the syndicates were raided in three different locations and led to the arrest of a whopping 48 suspects who were mostly Chinese nationals.

“The modus operandi of these syndicate is by posing as operators in ‘call centres’ to target Chinese nationals and locals with the help of a Mandarin language script which mirrors their Bahasa and English version,” he said.

Police seized a total of 177 mobile devices and 35 laptops during the raids between August 3 and August 12 in Petaling Jaya, Serdang and Subang Jaya.

Mazlan said among those picked up were a Malaysian and a Taiwanese national who were in possession of 36 local ATM cards, 73 mobile sim cards and various passbooks.

“As for both the suspects, they were involved in handling fund transfers using local bank accounts provided by their victims.

“In conclusion, we have managed to solve 18 cases involving RM6.3 million,” he said.

Data provided by the police showed a total of 1,350 cases were reported in Selangor last year amounting to RM49.42 million in losses.

He also said Macau Scam syndicates often targeted individuals aged 51 above as they the most vulnerable age group and those working in the private sector for their financial standings.

Pointing out the huge losses suffered by Macau Scam victims totalling RM29.17 million up to August 17, Mazlan urged the public not to panic when they receive phone calls from strangers instructing a fund transfer or exchanging of bank details.

“We want them to verify the calls with their banking institutions or the relevant agencies when these syndicate members posing as enforcement officers and bank officials make the call.” he said.