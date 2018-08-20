Oil could hit US$100 on supply disruptions, expert claims

Although major Gulf region producers such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE will try to ramp up production, Shum said it will not be sufficient to address the shortfall in supply. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Global crude oil price could top US$100 (RM410.20) if the US strictly enforces sanctions against Iran, said a vice president at the IHS Markit international consultancy.

“The Trump administration is adamant on imposing a complete ban on the export of Iranian crude and this will have a telling effect on global crude supply,” Victor Shum told reporters at the sidelines of the Asia Petrochemical Industry Conference (APIC 2018) at KL Convention Centre here today.

Although major Gulf region producers such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the UAE will try to ramp up production, he said it will not be sufficient to address the shortfall in supply.

He predicted Brent crude to be around US$75 to US$85 per barrel in the second half of 2018.

Shum also said if production cuts were implemented in Venezuela and Libya, this could worsen pressure on global oil prices.

He said the spike in oil prices would be temporary before prices settled to the US$60 level.