Senior Sabah cop investigated for sexually harassing men

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — A district police chief in Sabah was investigated and will be transferred over the alleged sexual harassment of six police personnel under him and a People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) member.

Bukit Aman’s integrity and standards compliance department (Jips) director Comm Datuk Zamri Yahya said the district police chief will be moved to the Sabah police headquarters pending further action, the Malaysiakini news portal reported.

“He will be transferred and stern disciplinary action will be taken against him because it’s a serious offence. He can face suspension or more,” he was quoted as saying.

Malaysiakini did not name the district police chief, but identified him as married with children.

Citing an unnamed source, it reported that the district police chief was alleged to have sent lewd text messages to his alleged victims and asked them to go to a hotel room under the pretext of holding discussions.

According to the source, the district police chief had allegedly managed to get one victim into the hotel room before attempting to kiss the latter’s cheek and touch his private parts, but the latter declined and left.

Malaysiakini also reported the source claiming that the man had allegedly put his hand in the victims’ pants.

“If the victims resisted, he would give them the cold treatment and exclude them from the activities at the district police headquarters,” the source was quoted as saying.

Kuala Lumpur-based Jips officers visited Sabah to probe the sexual harassment claims and had taken down a statement from the district police chief.

The news portal reported that a Sabah police headquarters officer had prior to that taken the statements of the seven alleged victims without the district police chief knowing, and had forwarded the results to Jips in Bukit Aman.