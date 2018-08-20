Babysitter pleads not guilty to scalding child's tongue with hot milk

The charge, under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine of up to RM50,000, or both, if found guilty. — AFP pic

MELAKA, Aug 20 — A babysitter pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of ill-treating a three-year-old girl by giving the child hot milk that it scalded her tongue.

Martini Marjono, 25, was alleged to have committed the offence at No 51, Lorong 1, Jalan Desa Duyong 1, Taman Desa Duyong here at 10.30pm on June 6, 2017.

The charge, under Section 31 (1)(a) of the Child Act, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine of up to RM50,000, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Mazuin Hashim prosecuted, while Martini was unrepresented.

Earlier, Martini, who has a two-year-old child, appealed for a low bail as she was working at a factory with income of only RM1,000 a month.

Judge Datuk Mohd Nasir Nordin set bail at RM6,000 in one surety and fixed September 20 for mention. — Bernama