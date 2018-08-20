Four areas in Sabah record moderate API

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — Four districts in Sabah recorded a moderate air quality as at 11 am today.

According to the Department of Environment (DOE) website, Putatan recorded a Air Pollutant Index (API) reading of 71, followed by Bongawan (64), Keningau (59) and Sandakan (52). In Labuan the API was 72.

In Tawau, the air quality was good with API reading of 47.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is categorised as good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) and 300 and above (hazardous).

The public can refer to the portal http://apims.doe.gov.my for hourly updates of API readings. ­— Bernama