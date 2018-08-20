Malaysian Haj pilgrims safe after rare storm hits Arafah

Tabung Haji said the strong frame of the tents built by the Saudi Arabian government for pilgrims was one of the factors that resulted in no loss of lives involving Malaysian pilgrims. — Bernama pic

ARAFAH, Aug 20 — The Pilgrims Fund Board or Tabung haji (TH) has confirmed that all Malaysians pilgrims were safe in a rare storm here which occurred between 6.30pm and 8pm local time.

TH, in a statement today, said the strong frame of the tents built by the Saudi Arabian government for pilgrims was one of the factors that resulted in no loss of lives involving Malaysian pilgrims.

However, TH head of the Malaysian 1439H haj delegation Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said, electricity supply had to be cut temporarily upon the orders of Saudi authorities to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

“Comprehensive checks have been conducted at all maktab and there were a few tents occupied by Malaysian pilgrims which were damaged, but are currently being repaired by the Southeast Asia Muassasah,” he added.

He said electricity supply was restored in stages beginning 10.45pm.

“The next of kin of the pilgrims and the public need not have to worry about the Malaysian pilgrims here,” he added. — Bernama