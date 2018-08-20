DAP, Amanah plotting to remove Perak MB? Leaders say nonsense, slander

Both Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi denied they were planning to table a no-confidence motion against Ahmad Faizal (pic). — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 20 — Perak DAP and Amanah leaders have rubbished claims that they are behind a plot to topple their Pakatan Harapan (PH) Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu just three months after his appointment.

Both Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming and Perak Amanah chairman Asmuni Awi denied they were planning to table a no-confidence motion against Ahmad Faizal — as reported yesterday in Mingguan Malaysia, the Sunday edition of Malay daily Utusan Malaysia.

Asmuni said there was no such plan, calling the allegations “nonsense”.

“Those outside are quick to draw up negative conclusion over certain issues that we may internally settle amicably,” he told Malay Mail today.

The ouster plot purportedly revolve disagreements between Perak PH excos with their MB over the coalition’s election pledge to award freehold titles to FELCRA settlers, as well as residents of new villages and planned villages.

DAP has maintained that it fully intends to see the pledge fulfilled.

However, Ahmad Faizal contended last week that such an act would be against the Federal Constitution.

The fact that similar land titles were issued in 2008 under the Pakatan Rakyat administration has done little to dispel the confusion.

Asmuni asserted however, that any different views in the coalition would be ironed out internally.

“We are mindful that the Perak PH government was formed on the strength of a thin majority. This however does not mean we are not united despite at time some differences in our approach,” he said.

“I have the belief that occasional differences reflect maturity in our thinking and approaches.”

Asmuni expressed his confidence that the party would not be wrenched apart by any differences.

“Any attempt by any other party to exploit the so-called differences in our approach to tackle issues with the view of destabilising this government will end up in disappointment.

“It will strengthen our resolve to become more united.”

Nga was brief yet direct in his response to the allegations.

“It is simply slanderous and baseless,” he told Malay Mail when contacted today.

While he did not elaborate further, Nga had issued a statement yesterday expressing the party’s support for Ahmad Faizal’s leadership.

“We are a responsible party and we have never pressured the Mentri Besar. We have a good relationship where we work as a team with mutual respect.

“Perak DAP will stand with the Mentri Besar and fully support him so the state government can bring development and prosperity to the people of the state,” he said in the statement.