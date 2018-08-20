Former AG Abu Talib appointed to Tabung Haji board

Lembaga Tabung Haji announced that former Attorney General Tan Sri Abu Talib Osman began his directorship on August 10. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Former Attorney General Tan Sri Abu Talib Osman has been appointed a member of the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) board.

TH, in an announcement on its website, said Abu Talib began his directorship on August 10, together with Malaysia Professional Accountancy Centre chief executive officer Datuk Zaiton Mohd Hassan and the Deputy Chairman, Shariah Advisory Council of Bank Negara Malaysia, Prof Ashraf Md Hashim.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Ismail Bakar was named the Treasury Representative for TH from Aug 10. He is also the Treasury secretary-general.

Abu Talib currently spearheads the Special Committee on 1Malaysia Development Bhd, while Zaiton is also a director of Bank Islam, Sime Darby Plantations Bhd and Dolphin International Bhd.

Ashraf is aso a member of the Securities Commission Shariah Advisory Council and chairman of the Bursa Malaysia Shariah Committee.

Tan Sri Mohammed Nor Md Yusof was appointed the TH chairman on July 10, together with Datuk Seri Zukri Samat as group managing director and chief executive officer. — Bernama