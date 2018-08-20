China rolls out the red carpet for Dr M in Beijing

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and China’s Premier Li Keqiang attend a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing August 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Aug 20 — Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad met his Chinese counterpart Premier Li Keqiang at the Great Hall of the People state building here Monday.

Dr Mahathir was greeted by Li on arrival for their talks at 10am.

The visiting prime minister was then accorded an official welcoming ceremony by his Chinese hosts.

Dr Mahathir has been on a five-day official visit to China since Friday which kicked off with programmes in Hangzhou.

Also scheduled is a meeting of the Malaysia and China delegations led by the two leaders, respectively. — Bernama