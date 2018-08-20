Asia Petroleum Industry Conference 2018 opens today

The conference amasses leaders of the petrochemical industry to address issues arising in the industry. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, August 20 — Around 1,800 delegates gathered at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre for the 39th edition of the Asia Petroleum Industry Conference (APIC) that is back here after a hiatus of six years.

The conference amasses leaders of the petrochemical industry to address issues arising in the industry. The theme of this year’s conference is “Creating Value Through Collaboration.”

Among other things, topics that will be discussed on the first day of the two day conference include trade shrinkage due to policy and regulatory change, overcapacity, deceleration of growth in certain consuming nations and intensifying competition.

“Living in this VUCA (Volatile,Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous) world, the need for industry players to foster collaborations among the industry ecosystem is becoming more crucial,” chairman of the organising committee, Shamsairi Ibrahim, said.

“Against this backdrop, the theme for APIC 2018 highlights the importance of forming meaningful partnerships to develop the industry.”

The industry was also encouraged to uphold the need to operate sustainably to preserve the environment while pursuing greater growth.