Kit Siang joins Umno VP in asking Naijb to come clean on Jho Low

Lim Kit Siang (pic) said that Khaled's remarks made it more crucial for Najib to come clean on the entire 1MDB corruption scandal. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang backed Umno’s Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin who urged former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak yesterday to give authorities any information he has on fugitive tycoon Low Taek Jho.

The Iskandar Puteri MP said that while the Umno vice-president’s call was belated, it was still a welcome message to Najib.

“It is a pity that Khaled did not make such a statement two years ago! But it’s better late than never!” Lim said in a statement.

“Khalid is right however that the time has more than elapsed for Najib to tell the truth about the 1MDB scandal, and his actual relationship with Jho Low, as the 1MDB scandal is a larger issue not just affecting Najib and his family, but has dominated the national agenda.”

Lim added that Khaled’s remarks made it more crucial for Najib to come clean on the entire 1MDB corruption scandal.

He told the former prime minister to reveal the beneficiaries of allegedly stolen 1MDB funds as well as the number of meetings he had with Low, who is also known as Jho Low.

“It is not only Najib who should come clean on Jho Low,” Lim said, adding that all top government leaders who previously defended the tycoon must also take responsibility.

Khaled told Najib and his family yesterday to volunteer any information they may have on Jho Low to clear their names.