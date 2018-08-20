Shahril clocks in at Khazanah

Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan (pic), formerly chief executive officer of the Employees Provident Fund, filled the vacancy created by the departure of Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan clocked in at Khazanah Nasional Bhd today as the new managing director.

He arrived at Khazanah’s office at the Kuala Lumpur City Centre at 8.50 am and was welcomed by his officers.

Shahril, formerly chief executive officer of the Employees Provident Fund, filled the vacancy created by the departure of Tan Sri Azman Mokhtar.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is the new chairman of the sovereign wealth fund, replacing his predecessor, Datuk Seri Najib Razak who resigned on May 31.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican, Dr Sukhdave Singh and Goh Ching Yin have also been named Directors.

This followed the en masse offer to resign by the nine members of the Khazanah board, including Azman on July 26, saying the move would facilitate a smooth and orderly transition under the new Pakatan Harapan government. — Bernama