Govt welcomes cooperation in wildlife conservation

IPOH, Aug 20 — The government welcomes any form of cooperation and contribution from all quarters in implementing various wildlife conservation initiatives.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said that the ministry, through the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), would always ensure that wildlife conservation efforts were being undertaken continuously.

He said one of the efforts towards conservation of wildlife undertaken by Perhilitan was the setting up of the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) in Sungkai.

“The NWRC is a centre that houses wildlife that were rescued or confiscated in various enforcement operations mounted by Perhilitan.

“The centre will function based on the 3R concept — Rescue, Rehabilitate and Release,” he said in a statement here in conjunction with the launch of the NWRC yesterday.

Dr Xavier said the centre was set up in accordance with the provisions of the Trade in Endangered Species Act (Act 686) and was one of Malaysia’s obligations under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.

He said the overall cost of the three-phase development of the NWRC was RM30.3 million and the treatment of wildlife would be provided by experienced Perhilitan veterinary officers.

“The rescued wildlife will then undergo rehabilitation before being released to suitable habitat.

“To date there are 103 wildlife from various species at the NWRC, comprising 55 mammals, 10 reptiles and 38 birds,” he added. — Bernama