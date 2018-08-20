Malay Mail

Xavier: Perak’s plan to sell water to Penang to proceed

Published 23 minutes ago on 20 August 2018

Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the plan was already in place and a meeting between the two state governments would be held for further discussions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
BATU GAJAH, Aug 20 — The Perak government’s plan to sell water to Penang will proceed, said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

He said the plan was already in place and a meeting between the two state governments would be held for further discussions.

“If the plan materialises, a (water) tunnel will be built from Perak to Penang, but it will take a while and the federal government will provide an allocation for the project,” he told reporters after the attending a community event here yesterday.

On August 4, Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu expressed the state government’s aspiration to sell treated water to Penang and Selangor. — Bernama

