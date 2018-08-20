Xavier: Perak’s plan to sell water to Penang to proceed

Minister of Water, Land and Natural Resources Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the plan was already in place and a meeting between the two state governments would be held for further discussions. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BATU GAJAH, Aug 20 — The Perak government’s plan to sell water to Penang will proceed, said Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar.

He said the plan was already in place and a meeting between the two state governments would be held for further discussions.

“If the plan materialises, a (water) tunnel will be built from Perak to Penang, but it will take a while and the federal government will provide an allocation for the project,” he told reporters after the attending a community event here yesterday.

On August 4, Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu expressed the state government’s aspiration to sell treated water to Penang and Selangor. — Bernama