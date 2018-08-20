'Crazy Rich Asians' sparkles at N. America box office

'Crazy Rich Asians' scores with a mainly Asian cast. — Picture courtesy of Crazy Rich Asians

LOS ANGELES, Aug 20 — Highly anticipated rom-com Crazy Rich Asians — the first Hollywood film with an mainly Asian cast in a generation — dazzled the North American box office in its debut weekend, claiming the top spot, industry estimates showed yesterday.

The Warner Bros adaptation of Kevin Kwan's best-selling novel of the same name raked in US$34 million (RM139.5 million) since hitting theatres on Wednesday, box office tracker Exhibitor Relations said. Of the total, the film took in US$25.2 million at the weekend.

Starring veteran actress Michelle Yeoh, British-Malaysian former BBC host Henry Golding and American sitcom star Constance Wu, the film tells the story of a American economics professor who meets her super-wealthy boyfriend's family in Singapore — and all the drama that ensues.

It is the first Tinseltown film with a predominantly Asian cast since The Joy Luck Club in 1993.

Shark thriller The Meg tumbled to second place in its second week, taking in US$21.2 million. It stars action movie regular Jason Statham as a rescue diver who tries to save scientists in a submarine from an attack by a huge, prehistoric shark.

Mile 22 — a new spy thriller-action flick starring Mark Wahlberg — opened in third place at US$13.6 million.

Another debut film, prehistoric adventure tale Alpha, shared fourth place at US$10.5 million with summer blockbuster Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

The latest installment in the M:I franchise has now taken in US$180.7 million overall.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were:

Christopher Robin (US$8.9 million)

BlacKkKlansman (US$7 million)

Slender Man (US$5 million)

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation (US$3.7 million)

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (US$3.4 million) — AFP-Relaxnews