DAP did not pressure Perak MB on permanent ownership status for new villages, says Nga

Nga Kor Ming said Perak DAP has never pressured Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu on the issue of land ownership status. — Picture by Farhan Najib

TELUK INTAN, Aug 19 — Perak DAP has never pressured Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu on the issue of land ownership status, its chairman Nga Kor Ming said.

“Perak DAP will stand strong with the Mentri Besar and give its support to his leadership so that Pakatan Harapan (PH) will ensure the wellbeing of the people of Perak and bring rapid economic development to our beloved state,” he said in a statement here today.

The statement was issued in response to a local newspaper report which quoted him as saying that the Perak DAP wanted the state government to grant 999-year ownership status or permanent land ownership to new villages as promised in the PH Manifesto during the 14th General Election.

Nga, who is also Aulong assemblyman, said he had not raised the land ownership issue at the press conference here yesterday, but was instead asked about the issue by reporters.

“I was asked by reporters on the matter and I only said that PH was committed to implementing all promises stated in its manifesto.

“What I said was similar to what the mentri besar said in his winding-up speech at the recent Perak State Assembly sitting,” he said.

Nga, who is also the Deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, called on the public not to fall into the trap of racial politics and to support the current PH government.

“This is to make sure that reforms brought are for the benefit of our beloved nation in the new Malaysia era,” he added. — Bernama