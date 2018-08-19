Dismal first day for Malaysian contingent

JAKARTA, Aug 19 — The Malaysian contingent has shown a lacklustre performance on the first day of the 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang in Indonesia, today after winning just one bronze medal.

Taekwando national athlete, Yap Khim Wen saves Malaysia’s dignity when she contributed the bronze medal after earning 8.30 points against Salahshouri Marjan of Iran who collected 8.43 points in the women’s individual Poomsae event in the semi-finals at the Plenary Hall, Jakarta Convention Centre.

The presence of Indonesian President, Joko Widodo at the taekwondo venue also attracted the attention of the audience who rose to give a rousing support to the number one Indonesian leader.

In contrast to the action in Jakarta, no medal was won by the national athletes after losing their first round in several events including shooting and rowing in Palembang.

Meanwhile, China’s flaunted their capability with a leading medal count of seven gold, five silver and four bronze, followed by Japan (3-6-4) and South Korea with 2-3-4.

The first day of the 2018 Asian Games also saw seven new Asian Games records created, with five new records at Bung Karno Gelora Aquatic Centre, Jakarta and two new records in the shooting events at Jakabaring Shooting Range, Palembang.

The national contingent would continue the medal hunt in several events on the second day, tomorrow, namely, in wushu, shooting, fencing and swimming events. — Bernama