Fine-tune Johor’s sustainable development plan, state govt told

Datuk Hasni Mohamad asked the PH-led Johor government to review and fine-tune its Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030 launched by Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian (pic) yesterday. — Pictures by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 19 — The Pakatan Harapan-led Johor government has been asked to review and fine-tune its Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030 launched by Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian yesterday.

State opposition leader Datuk Hasni Mohammad said the plan was a good initiative, however it did not include several issues involving the Johoreans.

“Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen view the launch of the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030 as a good initiative.

“However, we hope the state government will provide details and improvement to the plan,” he told reporters after the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Hasni, who is also Benut assemblyman, said the plan did not take into account the Felda community in the state and there was no solution to the issue of the Johoreans working in Singapore.

“Issues involving the development of the Johor northern corridor is without focus while public transport is not touched while we understand with the rapid development of Johor, public transportation system is the best alternative,” he said.

Meanwhile, Hasni also urged the state government to give BN assemblymen the opportunity to jointly study public information or documents required, in collaboration with government departments and agencies.

He said the cooperation would prevent BN assemblyman from obtaining misleading information.

“We are confident of helping the state government if the check and balance policies are being implemented, and then, as opposition, we may be able to propose something to help improve the government’s efforts,” he said. — Bernama