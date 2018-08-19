National sepak takraw squad reaches semis

Malaysia beat South Korea to reach the semi-finals. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 19 — The country’s sepak takraw squad have booked a spot in the semifinals of the men’s team regu event in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, after defeating South Korea 3-0 at the Ranau Hall in Jakabaring Sport City, today.

Abdul Talib Ahmad’s men, who were faced with a must-win scenario in the Group B match-up, began energetically in the first regu captained by Aidil Aiman Azwawi, beating South Korea 21-6, 18-21, 21-17.

Abdul Talib’s tactical move to line-up the country’s main squad in the second match led by Mohammad Syahir Rosdi as captain paid off, as they easily beat South Korea 21-13, 21-13, making it 2-0.

The third Malaysian squad led by Mohd Syazreenqamar Salehan as the feeder ensured Malaysia qualified for the semi-finals in style, after sweeping aside South Korea in straight sets 24-22, 21-13.

Malaysia’s next opponents in the semi-final will either be Indonesia or India, who play tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Abdul Talib said reaching the semi-final was a result of intensive planning by the Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) prior to the Games.

“This is all due to the collaboration among PSM, National Sports Council and the National Sports Institute of analysing the way our opponents played and the players managed to execute the plan on the court

“I also see a positive development in the players mentally, whereby they are more calm in tense situations,” he told Bernama after the match.

In the opening Group B match, the national squad had lost to defending champions Thailand, 0-3. — Bernama