Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Malaysia

Hadi confident PAS-Umno cooperation will show positive results

Published 55 minutes ago on 19 August 2018

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the cooperation between the party and Umno in the Seri Setia state by-election would show positive results. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim
PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the cooperation between the party and Umno in the Seri Setia state by-election would show positive results. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, Aug 19 — PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang said that the cooperation between the party and Umno in the Seri Setia state by-election would show positive results.

He said the cooperation between the two parties during the Sungai Kandis state by-election on Aug 4 was a good start.

“The Sungai Kandis by-election saw a very interesting change and I think the Seri Setia by-election will be in our favour,” he told a press conference at the Selangor PAS office here today.

The Seri Setia by-election will be held on September 8 following the death of its incumbent, Prof Dr Shaharuddin Badaruddin of PKR, due to colon cancer on August 2.

The by-election is a straight fight between Pakatan Harapan’s Halimey Abu Bakar and PAS’ Dr Halimah Ali.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi reiterated the party’s support towards MCA candidate in the Balakong state by-election. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Malaysia

Up Next

Loading...