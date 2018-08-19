Pakatan’s Wong wants to continue Ng’s commitment in developing Balakong

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng (left) and the party’s candidate for the Balakong by-elections Wong Siew Ki at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 14, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

BANGI, Aug 19 — Admittedly, it is not easy to match the commitment of the late Eddie Ng Tien Chie in developing Balakong, but Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the by-election Wong Siew Ki is optimistic about doing her best if she is elected to represent the people in the area.

Wong, who met and greeted residents at several locations in the Balakong state constituency today, acknowledged that the average population she met still remembered Ng’s commitment in developing the local area.

“People miss the late Ng, they want me to work even harder than him, It is not an easy job, but I will do my best,” she told reporters after meeting residents of Kampung Baru Batu 11, today.

Also present to give support were International Trade and Industry Deputy minister Ong Kian Ming and Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

The Balakong by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Eddie Ng, in a road accident on July 20.

In the meantime, asked about the residents’ acceptance on the use of the PH logo in the by-election, Wong said she received various positive reactions from them.

“Many say they are already familiar with the PH logo and needed no introduction, but we cannot take things for granted and efforts need to be improved with regular meetings with residents,” she said, before meeting traders and the public at the Sungai Chua wet market. — Bernama