PAS Seri Setia hopeful says vital to keep government in check

SHAH ALAM, August 19 — A strong Opposition is vital to monitor the ruling government and keep it accountable, said PAS’s Seri Setia candidate Dr Halimah Ali.

The 58-year old general practitioner said that it was her party’s duty to care for all without delving into racism and religious extremism.

“In particular the B40 category in the wider Seri Setia area. The issues they face is similar to the ones I encountered in the Seri Perantau area, near Port Klang,

“Should I win the by-election, it will be one of my main priorities to highlight their plight to the PH government in the state legislative assembly,” she said.

She urged voters to choose her and allow her to represent their interests.

Dr Halimah added that opposition lawmakers were necessary to ensure those in power delivered.

They were also crucial for highlighting matters that may escape the government’s attention, she added.

“This is what I strive for, so stand by me and I will stand for you,” she said.

PAS vice-president Idris Ahmad hailed Dr Halimah as a hard worker and party stalwart, hoping that Seri Setia’s constituents would lend her their support.

“In all her years of service both as a professional and party member, she has never given up on what she believes in.”

“In addition she juggles it with her duties as a mother to six children, which I consider to be a rare thing,” he said.

Also in attendance was former Selangor Exco member Zaidy Abdul Talib, and current Exco member Datuk Ahmad Yunus Khairy.

Dr Halimah faces Pakatan Harapan’s Halimey Abu Bakar (PKR) in the September 8 by-election triggered by the death of incumbent Sharuddin Baharuddin from cancer.