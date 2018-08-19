No confidence vote against Perak MB claim mere speculation, says exco

Abdul Yunus Jamhari said the reported claim over plans to pass a vote of no confidence against Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu (centre) is mere speculation. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PARIT BUNTAR, Aug 19 — The reported claim over plans to pass a vote of no confidence against Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu is mere speculation, says State Public Amenities, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Plantations Committee chairman Abdul Yunus Jamhari.

In fact, Abdul Yunus said the mentri besar had been in good relationship with state executive councillors.

“I am not sure how true the speculation on the vote of no confidence against the mentri besar is,” he told a press conference after launching the 2018 Kerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Entrepreneurs Carnival here today.

It was reported in a Malay daily today that Perak was allegedly facing a political crisis following rumours that DAP and Amanah elected representatives would pass a vote of no confidence against Ahmad Faizal.

The report also mentioned that the reason behind the crisis was, among others, due to Ahmad Faizal’s rejection to the demand of Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming who wanted the state government to grant 999-year leases or freehold status to residents of new villages as promised in the Pakatan Harapan manifesto for the 14th General Election.

Meanwhile, Abdul Yunus, who is also Kuala Kurau assemblyman, said elected representatives should exercise caution when issuing any statement to avoid being manipulated by certain quarters.

“The issue of granting land ownership is a sensitive one. It can be resolved amicably to avoid any speculation that could affect people’s confidence in the state government,” he added.

In the meantime, Nga said Perak DAP had never pressured Ahmad Faizal over the matter.

DAP is a responsible political party that always work as a team with the utmost respect for each other, he said in a statement released today. — Bernama