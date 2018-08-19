Johor government considering incentives for gold medallists at Sukma 2018

Datuk Osman Sapian said the state had yet to decide on any kind of incentives for Sukma as yet— Bernama pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 19 — The Johor government is considering some incentives for state athletes who win the gold medal at the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) in Perak next month.

Menteri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian said, however, the amount and form of incentives had yet to be decided.

“We will look at the athletes’ performances, and if they reach the required target, we will give them (the incentive). The matter will be discussed by the state government first.

“Insya Allah there will be certain incentives,” he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from Perak Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development Committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How here, today.

Also present were the Perak Sukma contingent’s chef-de-mission Loo Kum Zee and Johor Youth, Sports and Culture Committee chairman Mohd Khuzzan Abu Bakar.

Osman said the Johor contingent, which comprised 498 athletes and 163 officers, was ready the competition.

“Alhamdulillah, I have met the Johor State Sports Council directed and was informed that all the preparations are going well. I pray that our contingent goes there and comes back safely, having achieved our gold medal target,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee said Perak was ready to host more than 11,000 athletes, and only a few minor things were left to be ironed out before the Games begin on Sept 14. — Bernama