Traffic flow slow on major highways

File picture of slow-moving traffic on a local highway. Traffic flow was slow on major highways as at 6pm, according to the highway operators. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Traffic flow was slow on major highways as at 6pm, according to the highway operators.

A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic was moving slowly south-bound from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar, before the Menora Tunnel to Jelutong and Ipoh to Simpang Pulai on the North-South Expressway. “Traffic is also moving slowly from Bidor to Sungkai, Nilai to Southville City, Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson and Simpang Renggam to Sedenak .

A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic along the KL-Karak Highway was reportedly slow moving.

“Traffic is also at a crawl from Gombak Toll Plaza to the east coast due to an increase in the volume of vehicles,” he told Bernama.

Traffic flow was smooth on LPT 1 and 2, he added.

The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation from the toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and Twitter account www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM toll-free line 1800-88-7752 and the Twitter account www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama