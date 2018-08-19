Traffic flow slow on major highways

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Traffic flow was slow on major highways as at 6pm, according to the highway operators.
A spokesman of PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic was moving slowly south-bound from Changkat Jering to Kuala Kangsar, before the Menora Tunnel to Jelutong and Ipoh to Simpang Pulai on the North-South Expressway. “Traffic is also moving slowly from Bidor to Sungkai, Nilai to Southville City, Pedas Linggi to Port Dickson and Simpang Renggam to Sedenak .
A spokesman of the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic along the KL-Karak Highway was reportedly slow moving.
“Traffic is also at a crawl from Gombak Toll Plaza to the east coast due to an increase in the volume of vehicles,” he told Bernama.
Traffic flow was smooth on LPT 1 and 2, he added.
The public can obtain the latest information on the traffic situation from the toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and Twitter account www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM toll-free line 1800-88-7752 and the Twitter account www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama