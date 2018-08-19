Perak Amanah ready to give up seat for Anwar

Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin was commenting on a report claiming an independent MP would give his seat to Anwar. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 19 — Perak Amanah deputy chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the state chapter would be willing to give up a federal seat for PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the party would acquiesce to any such request from the Pakatan Harapan leadership.

“Our policy is that if any place is wanted by the top leadership, then we will give way to them,” he said.

“However, there is no discussion at state or national level yet... I am merely stating our policy and practice, which is to give priority to the top leadership and make way for them,” said Nizar.

Nizar was commenting on a news report citing anonymous sources that claimed an independent MP in the state would yield a seat to Anwar.

There are two independent MPs in Perak: Bagan Serai’s Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali and Bukit Gantang’s Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal.

Both contested under Barisan Nasional quit Umno after the 14th general election in May.