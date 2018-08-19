Sarawak energy warns against open burning near power facilities

KUCHING, Aug 19 — Sarawak Energy is warning those causing fire through indiscriminate and illegal open burning near power facilities to be prepared for strict enforcement as their dangerous activities are can trigger supply interruptions and endanger workers and communities within the surrounding areas.

Sarawak Energy Group Chief Executive Officer Sharbini Suhaili said such acts were intolerable as they could also compromise the operations and safety of the state’s electrical facilities.

“Extensive damage to critical facilities such as transmission lines and substations can cause prolonged power interruptions,” he said, adding that there have been frequent open burning activities and fires near the electrical facilities lately and some had also affected the operations, resulting in loss of supply.

According to Sharbini, three cases were recorded this month alone, namely in Simunjan, Sarikei and Kapit.

He said open burning activities near transmission lines at Sabal, Simunjan on Aug 15 had caused the 275kV Mambong – Engkilili lines to trip at 3.08 pm, causing loss of supply to some parts of Kuching.

“We are fortunate that with the protection system in place and our newly commissioned second transmission backbone grid, our technical team managed to minimise the number of affected areas and fully restore supply within 30 minutes,” said Sharbini.

He said a similar incident happened on the same day in Sarikei near the Sarikei-Tanjung Manis 132kV transmission tower, but swift action by the Fire and Rescue Department managed to prevent the fire from damaging the system.

The quick action by the Fire and Rescue Department also brought a fire near the Kapit 132/33kV Substation in Kapit on Aug 9 under control.

“Our operations team is monitoring occurrences of fire near our facilities and we are working closely with the relevant agencies to ensure the facilities are safe and the operations are not compromised,” Sharbini added.

Public with information on any open burning activity near power facilities are required to report to the relevant authorities or call Sarawak Energy Customer Care Centre at 1300 88 3111. — Bernama