Police say no report received over alleged beating of RapidKL bus driver

The police today said they have yet to receive any report on the alleged RapidKL bus driver being beaten up by several individuals after ploughing into seven vehicles at Jalan Ampang here on Thursday. ― Picture via social media

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — Police have yet to receive any report on the alleged RapidKL bus driver being beaten up by several individuals after ploughing into seven vehicles at Jalan Ampang here on Thursday, said Dang Wangi district police chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah.

He said that the police were currently investigating the case under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“The urine test found the driver positive for methamphetamine. We will speed up the urine process to be sent to the forensic laboratory and if it is still tested positive then we will obtain the instructions to charge him under drugs offence,” he told reporters after launching the War Against Drugs programme at the Sri Selangor public housing scheme here today.

Yesterday, the 32-year-old bus driver was remanded four days until Tuesday to assist the investigation after he was believed to have been driving under the influence of drugs during the incident.

In the incident at about 8pm, seven vehicles were severely damaged after the bus rammed into them. The bus was driven by a man suspected of trying to flee an accident in front of the Risda Building in Jalan Ampang here.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, police refuted the allegations reported in a local newspaper today claiming that a gay entertainment centre in Jalan Sultan Ismail here was ‘immune’ from the supervision of the authorities.

Shaharuddin said there was an inspection at the entertainment club at the end of July.

“I will review the records to check whether the inspection has been carried out, but based on my observation, a Dang Wangi police team conducted an inspection at the centre on July 28,” he said.

Yesterday morning, it was reported that the club, allegedly frequented by the gay groups, was raided under the integrated anti-vice operation and the raid was reported to be the first carried out by the authorities at the club since it started operation 30 years ago. — Bernama