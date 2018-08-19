PKR: Awang Selamat’s claim of Perak being on verge of political crisis baseless

Perak PKR information chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail said that the Awang Selamat’s statement in Utusan Malaysia regarding the Perak state government being on the verge of political crisis following the permanent land title issue is baseless and invites negative perceptions among the people. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Aug 19 — Perak PKR information chief Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail said that the Awang Selamat’s statement in Utusan Malaysia regarding the Perak state government being on the verge of political crisis following the permanent land title issue is baseless and invites negative perceptions among the people.

Siti Aishah said that such statement, featured in ‘Bisik-bisik di Mingguan Malaysia’, is aimed at bringing down the credibility of the PH leadership, especially the mentri besar.

“I remind any individuals or parties who try to damage the government of the day to think twice as the people is no longer not wise in perceiving a matter,” she said in a statement.

“Hopefully, with all these allegations, it will give more strength to the PH government to continue their service and carry out its responsibility in ensuring the people become the main pillars of the government,” added Siti Aishah.

Siti Aishah also stressed that PKR will support the leadership of PH in Perak under the administration of Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Earlier, Awang Selamat said that the Perak state government is on the verge of political crisis following DAP’s demand, which pressures the mentri besar to bestow the permanent land titles to new villages.

He also said that he heard rumours that DAP and Amanah’s assemblymen and members of parliament are mulling votes of no confidence against Ahmad Faizal.