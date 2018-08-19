Campaign to combat LGBT is not to antagonise anybody, says Pahang mufti

Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Othman said various campaigns currently underway by NGOs were just reminders that LGBT activities were forbidden in Islam and cursed by God. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Aug 19 — Awareness campaigns on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) should not be seen as a move to antagonise any party.

Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Othman said various campaigns currently underway by non-governmental organisations (NGO) were just reminders that LGBT activities were forbidden in Islam and cursed by God.

“All these campaigns are aimed at asking this group to stop all claims because these activities are wrong in Islam and are cursed by God.

“We do not want to be hostile to anyone but we want these activities to be stopped because they are forbidden by God and we are fearful of the agony and calamity as had happened in the days of Prophet Luth, as narrated in the Quran,” he said.

Abdul Rahman was speaking to reporters after launching a campaign on the dangers of LGBT organised by the Persatuan Kebajikan Ukhuwah and Silaturrahim Pahang (UKHWAH) at the Urban Transformation Centre Square here today.

Also present at the campaign were Kuantan District Kadi Abdul Zaki Md Zain and UKHWAH president, Zulkefly Senek.

Abdul Rahman said the campaign organised by UKHWAH was seen as a good approach to educate and provide information to the public on LGBT.

“The Pahang Mufti Department welcomes the work done by UKHWAH and NGO because this issue is perceived as dangerous to human moral development.

“I see today’s meeting is welcomed by the public including those who are non-Muslims and this shows a positive sign in avoiding the phenomena from continuing to be rampant in society,” he said.

The Pahang Mufti Department and Pahang Islamic Religious Department were ready to work with any NGO wishing to carry out such campaigns in the future.

“In addition, we also plan to provide a special place to provide explanations, advice and counselling on LGBT to anyone who wants to solve problems or confusions,” he said. — Bernama