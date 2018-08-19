Man injured after crocodile attack while fishing in Kuantan

File picture of a crocodile. A man was seriously injured after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while fishing in Kuantan. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Aug 19 — A man was seriously injured after he was believed to have been attacked by a crocodile while at the riverbank near Kampung Kurnia, Batu 3, Kuantan, on Friday.

In the incident at about 4 am, the victim Hamid Mohd Ismail, 42, whose address was at a shophouse in Kampung Kuala Pahang, Pekan, was injured in the face and chest.

Director of the Pahang Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan), Ahmad Azhar Mohammed, when contacted, confirmed the incident and said it was still under investigation.

“When met at the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) at noon, the victim had just regained consciousness and we have obtained a statement from him.

“He said he was a fisherman and had gone to the location to fish before he was attacked by the reptile when he went to fetch water at the riverbank,” Ahmad Azhar told Bernama here.

He said the victim managed to escape the crocodile and despite his injuries, rode his motorcycle to the (HTAA).

“He fainted as soon as he reached the hospital and is still receiving treatment,” he said.

Ahmad Azhar said the victim could not give more information about the incident as he was still weak and traumatised.

“Perhilitan is monitoring the area and giving safety briefings to the residents there,” he said.

He added that the department was also investigating claims that the public had found a gunny sack containing a baby crocodile in the area. — Bernama