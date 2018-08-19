Syed Saddiq delighted with Malaysia’s first medal

Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman was at the Sports Village speaking to Malaysian athletes. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

JAKARTA, Aug 19 — Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman is elated that the Malaysian contingent has won its first medal via a taekwondo exponent.

He said he was most pleasantly surprised by the bronze medal victory by Yap Khim Wen in the women’s individual poomsae event when she progressed to the semi-finals.

He was speaking to reporters after a visit the Games Village for the Malaysian contingent in Kemayoran here today.

Earlier, he assured national athletes competing in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games over the hazy conditions in Indonesia now.

Syed Saddiq said the National Sports Council, Olympic Council of Malaysia and the National Sports Institute have taken the necessary measures to ensure athletes are in the best condition for the Asian Games.

“So far, I understand the condition is under control, and the athletes are not facing any problems,” he said.

Asked on his visit today, Syed Saddiq said he was satisfied with the reception given by the Indonesian Asian Games Organising Committee (INASGOC) to national athletes especially the facilities provided at the Games Village.

In this regard, Syed Saddiq believed the national contingent was capable of achieving better results in the ongoing Asian Games. — Bernama