Khim Wen lands Malaysia’s first medal in Asian Games

File picture of Malaysian Taekwondo athlete Yap Khim Wen in action. Yap won a bronze medal at the Asian Games today. ― Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 19 — National taekwondo exponent, Yap Khim Wen has become the first athlete to deliver a medal at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games for the country after bagging a bronze medal in the women’s individual poomsae event today.

The success also ended a 16-year wait for the national taekwondo camp in the Asian Games after Lee Pei Fen/Lee Wan Yuen won a bronze medal in the women’s kyorugi event in the 2002 edition in Busan, South Korea.

Khim Wen shared the bronze medal with South Korea’s Yun Jihye who also lost in the semi-finals.

The event held at Jakarta Convention Centre (JCC), saw a determined Khim Wen lost to Salahshouri Marjan of Iran in the semi-final.

Khim Wen collected 8.30 points while Marjan scored 8.43 points to face host exponent Defia Rosmaniar in the final.

Earlier, the 24-year-old athlete from Selangor easily beat Huda Akbar of Bahrain in the first round before overcoming China’s Ji Yuhan in the quarter-finals. — Bernama