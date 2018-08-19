Hunt on for Thai pirates believed to have abducted four Malaysian fishermen

File picture of maritime police patrol the waters around Langkawi in Kedah May 13, 2015. Police are hunting for a group of eight Thai pirates suspected of abducting four fishermen near Pulau Langgun. ― Reuters pic

LANGKAWI, Aug 19 — Police are hunting for a group of eight Thai pirates suspected of abducting four fishermen after robbing them in the middle of the sea near Pulau Langgun here today.

Langkawi district police chief Supt Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim today said the eight men were part of the 12 armed pirates believed to have robbed 11 local fishermen who were fishing in the area.

“A marine police team managed to intercept a motor boat (in the area) before saving seven victims and apprehending four Thai suspects in the boat,” he said when contacted here.

Three pistols believed to have been used by the suspects in the incident were also found and the four have been brought here for further investigations.

Based on initial information, Mohd Iqbal said the four fishermen, who have not been found yet were believed to have been taken to Thailand. — Bernama