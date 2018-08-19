Pahang govt targets to build 35,000 PR1MA homes in next five years

A sales agent (left) speaks to a visitor at the PR1MA home expo in Ipoh March 2, 2018. Pahang will build at total of 35,000 units of affordable houses under the state’s 1Malaysia People’s Housing (PR1MA) programme within the next five years. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Aug 19 — The Pahang government will build at total of 35,000 units of affordable houses under the state’s 1Malaysia People’s Housing (PR1MA) programme within the next five years, said its Housing and Municipal Council Committee chairman Abd Rahim Muda.

He said the move was the continuation of the previous state government programme and part of the promises made during the 14th General Election (GE14).

“The state government recognises and listens to the people’s need to own a comfortable home, especially for the low and medium income groups in the state.

“Grievances such as soaring prices of houses, inadequate supply of affordable homes and difficulties in securing the financing have affected the people’s ability to own homes and the state government will build as many as 35,000 units of affordable homes to address the problems,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after officiating a show unit of PR1MA Pahang in Sungai Baging, Mukim Sungai Karang here today.

For the PR1MA Pahang project at Sungai Baging, Mukim Sungai Karang, it will involve the construction of 206 residential units and 28 units of shop lots and to be built in two stages.

The houses, with a built-up area of 1000 sq ft, are priced RM150,000 each almost 50 per cent below the market price.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months and special discount of 10 per cent will be given to eligible civil servants. — Bernama