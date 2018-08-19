DAP duo warn of increasing hate against transgenders

Hannah Yeoh and Syahredzan Johan released a joint statement condemning the attack on a transgender in Negri Sembilan. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — A recent attack on a transgender in Negri Sembilan is part of a growing wave of animosity against members of the group, said DAP’s Hannah Yeoh and Syahredzan Johan.

In a joint statement condemning the incident on Wednesday, they alleged that the hostility towards the community was being encouraged by incendiary remarks as well as previous inaction against their attackers.

“The hate speeches directed at the transgender community reduced their humanity in the eyes of society and has made it easier for them to be targeted. We condemn in the strongest terms any hate speech directed at the community.

“The physical and verbal assaults suffered by transgender community must be stopped. They are gross violations of the human rights of members of the transgender community, who should also enjoy the same fundamental liberties as any other citizen of this country,” the two said.

Yeoh is deputy women, family and community development minister while Syahredzan is a civil liberties lawyer and aide to DAP’s Lim Kit Siang.

The duo said they visited the victim in Hospital Tuanku Jaafar in Seremban today, where she is being treated for internal injuries, broken ribs and cuts to her back and head.

Police arrested a man on Friday over the alleged attack and are still seeking several others.

The victim was attacked by as many as eight men in Seremban, Negri Sembilan.