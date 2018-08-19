50 pilgrims join senior Haj masyair programme

Muslims touch and pray at the door of the Kaaba in the holy city of Mecca January 13, 2014. A total of 50 Malaysian pilgrims have been selected under the Tabung Haji (TH) Senior Citizen Haj Pilgrim Programme. — Reuters pic

MECCA, Aug 19 — A total of 50 Malaysian pilgrims have been selected under the Tabung Haji (TH) Senior Citizen Haj Pilgrim Programme under which they will get individual help and guidance from its staff during the masyair operations for the 1439H season.

TH counselling manager for the 1439H season Rashidah Ahmad said these 50 pilgrims were selected out of 114 applicants who were interviewed and assessed.

“This is one of TH’s corporate social responsibility programmes which was started several years ago to focus on pilgrims with health, psychological and physical issues.

“They need help in order to perform the masyair rituals as best as they can,” he said in a press conference on Senior Citizen Haj Pilgrim programme held here today.

The staff assigned to this programme, comprising those from the TH financial sector as well as haj assistant staff (PATUH), will assist the selected pilgrims during their time in Arafah until they return to Mecca.

The selected pilgrims will be given specific attention by the TH staff, and depending on their health and needs, either one staff will be assigned to one pilgrim or two to five pilgrims.

These pilgrims were taken from their hotels to the TH headquarters accommodations moving on to Arafah with their TH assistants today who will send back to their hotels after the masyair operations.

Beginning 8am today (1 pm Malaysian time) 30,200 Malaysian pilgrims have started moving out of Mecca to perform the next stage of the haj at Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina. — Bernama