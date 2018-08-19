Norza challenges badminton squad to deliver in individual events

Badminton Association of Malaysia president Datuk Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said players must try and bounce back — Malay Mail pic

JAKARTA, Aug 19 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria is challenging the national badminton line-up to deliver win medals for the country at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games when the individual events commence on Thursday.

After witnessing the men’s squad succumbing 0-3 to Japan in the team event today, he said each player should try to forget their disappointment and bounce back in the individual events.

Nonetheless he said the straight-sets loss by Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong in the hands Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda was unexpected.

“I am disappointed that they were easily defeated today. I want them to rise again in the individual event,” he told Malaysia media representatives here today. — Bernama