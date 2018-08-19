Malay Mail

  1. Home
  2. Sports

Norza challenges badminton squad to deliver in individual events

Published 37 minutes ago on 19 August 2018

Badminton Association of Malaysia president Datuk Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said players must try and bounce back — Malay Mail pic
Badminton Association of Malaysia president Datuk Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said players must try and bounce back — Malay Mail pic

JAKARTA, Aug 19 — Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria is challenging the national badminton line-up to deliver win medals for the country at the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games when the individual events commence on Thursday.

After witnessing the men’s squad succumbing 0-3 to Japan in the team event today, he said each player should try to forget their disappointment and bounce back in the individual events.

Nonetheless he said the straight-sets loss by Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong in the hands Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda was unexpected.

“I am disappointed that they were easily defeated today. I want them to rise again in the individual event,” he told Malaysia media representatives here today. — Bernama

Related Articles

In Sports

Up Next

Loading...