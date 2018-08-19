KL Tower observation deck still open to public despite haze

File picture of a general view of the Kuala Lumpur Tower on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, October 22, 2015. The observation deck at Menara Kuala Lumpur is still open to the public as usual despite the capital being affected by haze. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The observation deck at Menara Kuala Lumpur is still open to the public as usual despite the capital being affected by haze now.

Menara Kuala Lumpur Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Rozlan Mohamed said, so far they had not received any instructions to close the open deck as the haze was still under control.

Instructions to close the KL Tower observation deck had been issued before following poor weather conditions and being unsafe for visitors, he told reporters after the prize presentation ceremony in conjunction with the KL Tower International Towerthon Challenge 2018 here today.

Meanwhile, Rozlan said Menara Kuala Lumpur was giving a 50 per cent discount for Malaysians in conjunction with the Aidil Adha holiday next week.

“The 50 per cent discount offer to visit the KL Tower was for the first and second day of Aidil Adha. Grab this golden opportunity because the actual price is RM71 and the 50 per cent discount is worth it. I hope Malaysians take the opportunity to climb to the top of KL Tower and visit attractions such as the Mini Zoo, Upside Down House and Blue Coral,” he said.

On the KL Tower International Towerthon Challenge 2018, Rozlan said he was very pleased with the response to the annual event that has entered the 17th edition this year.

He said since its inauguration, the event has become a major extreme sports event and coincides with aspirations to promote KL Tower as a must-visit tourist destination.

“A total of 2,400 participants comprising international and local runners participated in the event this year. All of them have shown an earnestness to climb the stairs to the top of the KL Tower.

“This comprised two national participants who posted the fastest time in the male and female categories. We are pleased to inform that Anas Rosli and female runner Tan Bee Kiang will take part in the World Tower Running in Taiwan in May next year. The cost will be fully borne by Menara KL for the first time,” he said.

The event today was dominated by participants from Kenya, with the Men’s Open category won by Mburu John Muiruri after recording 13 minutes 00.5 seconds while the Women’s category was won by Rosemary Mumo Katua who recorded 14: 46.9s.

Both winners received a cash prize of RM4,000 and a gold medal each. The prizes were presented by Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad

National participant Anas, 22, from Rawang, who finished third in the men’s category after recording 13:15.6s, said he was happy to represent the country and would prepare thoroughly for the greater challenge in Taiwan.

For Tan, this is the second time she has been selected to represent the country in the World Tower Running and admits the challenge there is more intense.

“I’ve been to Taiwan two years ago. But this time I will focus on my speed,” said the 34-year-old mother.

The race which took place today started at the KL Tower open carpark, where participants had to run 800 metres uphill to the lobby of KL Tower and then climb the 2,058 steps up to the Megaview Banquet Hall located 288m above ground level. — Bernama