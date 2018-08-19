Govt to use liberal approach to implement SST, says Lim

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government will use a liberal approach towards traders in implementing the SST. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 19 — The government will use a liberal approach towards traders in implementing the Sales and Services Tax (SST), said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the approach was important to fend off the perception as though there were traders who were trying to avoid from paying taxes.

“The government will also place its trust on traders and tax payers that they will declare their taxes honestly.

“So we give them the opportunity to declare the goods and services that they believe can be excluded from SST and we will accept it. At the same time we will investigate and take action if the statements given (from traders) are false,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after attending ‘A Date with Finance Minister’ programme organised by the Penang Chinese Chamber of Commerce (PCCC) here today. — Bernama