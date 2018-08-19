Sepak takraw squad lost 0-3 to Thailand

PALEMBANG, Aug 19 — The national sepak takraw squad failed to match arch rivals Thailand after being overpowered 0-3 in the men’s team regu group match at Ranau Hall, Jakabaring Sports City, today.

The first regu led by Mohd Farhan Adam lost in three sets, 10-21, 21-13, 17-21.

In the second regu, the Thais easily thrashed the Malaysians 24-22, 21-11.

The third regu saw Thailand stamped their mark when they tamed the national side 21-14, 21-1 2. The national squad now has to win the last group match against South Korea this evening to qualify for the next stage. — Bernama