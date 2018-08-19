Three friends killed in crash on North-South Expressway

KAMPAR, Aug 19 — Three friends were killed when a four-wheel drive vehicle (4WD) they were travelling in crashed into a lorry at Kilometre 291.6 of the North South Expressway (south bound) early today.

Kampar district police chief Supt Ng Kong Soon identified those killed in the 4.40 am crash as the driver of the Toyota Hilux 4WD, Nishan Singh Dhillon s/o Baidev Singh, 30, and his passengers, Rajminder Singh s/o Niranjan Singh, 26, and Gurdial Singh s/o Swaran Singh, 28.

He said the lorry driver, A. Vellusamy, 40, was injured.

He said the two vehicles when heading towards north when the 4WD crashed into into the front right side of the lorry.

The impact caused all the three people in the 4WD, including the driver, to be thrown out, while the lorry went out of control and then skidded before it overturned, he told Bernama here today.

The bodies were sent to Kampar Hospital for post mortem, while Vellusamy was sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) in Ipoh for treatment. — Bernama