Perak Umno backs Pakatan MB in land title row

The Perak MB previously said issuing the titles would violate the National Land Council’s 1988 decision and claimed this would be unconstitutional. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 19 — Perak Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Saarani Mohamad said DAP should not pressure Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu to bestow permanent land titles to villages in the state.

“We believe that DAP’s action in forcing the mentri besar to approve the permanent titles in the new villages, as how it was promised in Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto, is irrational.

“This is because it will become a sensitive debate issue and can invite racial disputes,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, Petak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming urged the state government to grant 999-year leases or permanent (freehold) ownership status to new villages as promised in the PH election manifesto.

Nga said the power to amend matters pertaining to land affairs is under the jurisdiction of the state government and not subject to the National Land Council (MTN).

The Perak MB previously said issuing the titles would violate the council’s 1988 decision and claimed this would be unconstitutional.

Saarani said Perak Umno concurred with the MB.