Asian Games Shooting: Johnathan-Joseline miss finals by four points

National shooter Johnathan Wong Guanjie during rehearsals in the 10-meter Air Pistol event at the Asian 2018 Games in the Jakabaring Shooting Sports Complex, Palembang, August 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

PALEMBANG, Aug 19 — Malaysia’s Johnathan Wong Guanjie and Joseline Cheah Lee Yean missed the cut to the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games mixed 10m air pistol event finals by merely four points today.

The duo amassed 755 points in the qualifying round at Jakabaring Shooting Range here, four points lower than fifth placed Kazakhstan (759).

With only top five pairs advancing to the finals, Johnathan and Joseline’s campaign in the inaugural event ended in the qualifying round.

“It is a bit disappointing to miss the finals with four points, but it is also motivating because the scores are not far. I think our points are not high enough because our partnership is still new and lack training,” Johnathan told Bernama after the event.

China’s Wu Jiayu-Ji Xiaojing topped the qualifying with 769 points, which is the new Asiad qualifying record, followed by South Korea’s Lee Dae Myung-Kim Min Jung (768) and Japan’s Tomoyuki Matsuda- Akiko Sato (766).

Johnathan will next compete in the men’s 10m air pistol on Tuesday, while Joseline will be in the women’s 10m air pistol scheduled on Friday.

“Actually the technic today is quite good, I just needed to control my pistol and to be more focused, other than that, my coach said its fine. I just wish to do my personal best with this pistol in the individual event since I just started to use this gun recently,” he said.

The 25-year-old’s personal best with his more advanced new gun is 579 points, six points lower than the previous gun (585).

Earlier, Mohamad Lutfi Othman-Nur Izazi Rosli also failed to book their berth into finals in the mixed 10m rifle event, after ending in 10th place with 820.5 points.

South Korea’s Kim Hyeonjun- Jung Eunhea top the qualifying with 836.7 points, followed by India’s Ravi Kumar-Apurvi Chandela (853.3) and Mongolia’s Bayaraa Nyantai- Nandinzaya Gankhuyag (832.1). — Bernama