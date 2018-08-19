Minister discloses plan to turn Highland Towers site into park

Highland Towers has been abandoned since 1993, after Tower 1 collapsed, killing 48 people. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 19 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry is planning to build a recreational park on the Highland Towers site in Ampang, said Zuraida Kamaruddin.

She was reported as saying so at an event in Ampang by national news agency Bernama.

The minister is the MP for Ampang and previously said that resolving the issue of the abandoned land at the site was one of her personal goals as the representative of the area.

Tower 1 of the Highland Towers collapsed in 1993, killing 48 people.

