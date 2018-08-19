Asian Games Badminton: Malaysia knocked out by Japan in first round

Malaysia’s men doubles players Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong in action against Japan’s Takeshi Kamura and Keigo Sonoda at the 2018 Asian Games in Istora Senayan Stadium, Jakarta, August 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, Aug 19 — Malaysia’s challenge in the men’s badminton team event in the 2018 Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games ended when they were eliminated 0-3 by Japan in the first round held at Istora Senayan today.

Liew Darren who was leading the country’s challenge in the first singles failed to deliver the first point when he lost 13-21 -14-21 to newly crowned World Champion Kento Momota.

Malaysia also failed to collect a point from doubles pair, Goh V Shem/Tan Wee Kiong after they went down to world’s fifth rank, Takeshi Kamura/Keigo Sonoda in 18-21, 18-21.

The country’s hopes in the event went up in smoke when the men’s second singles Lee Zii Jia also surrendered tamely to Kento Nishimoto in 18-21, 17-21.

The national badminton squad will be concentrating on the individual events to meet their target of two medals starting Wednesday. — Bernama