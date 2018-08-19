Police on lookout for illegal Kota Baru street racers

SEREMBAN, Aug 19 — Police are looking for two motorcyclists believed to be involved in an illegal race that resulted in the death of another motorcyclist at Jalan Salor Baru, Kota Baru, Kelantan yesterday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Sharul Othman Mansor said the two motorcyclists were believed to have caused the death of Norazrin Azizan Abdul Aziz, 26, and injured a pedestrian, Mohd Azhan Baharudin, 25, who was then crossing the road.

“The two motorcyclists are wanted for investigation under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said, adding that police had recorded statement from witnesses.

He told this to reporters at a media conference held after an operation, codenamed “Operasi Samseng Jalanan” which he headed, here last night.

Also present were Bukit Aman JSPT Assistant Director Superintendent Zakaria Abd Rahman and Seremban Superintendent Police District Superintendent Sulizmie Affendy Sulaiman.

Yesterday, the media reported that Norazrin Azizan died at Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital (HUSM), Kubang Kerian while undergoing treatment at 4.55am.

In the 6.30am incident, Norazrin Azizan from Cherang Ruku, Semerak, was riding a Yamaha 125Z motorcycle and was believed to have lost control before crashing into Mohd Azhan who tried to cross the road during the race.

Mohd Azhan broke his left leg and both hands in the accident and is still unconscious at HUSM in Kubang Kerian. — Bernama