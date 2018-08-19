Three friends face death sentence for drug trafficking

The three men were jointly charged with trafficking in the drug at Jalan Gurun-Jeniang, near the Modenas Factory here at 11.20pm last July 31. — iStock.com pic via AFP

GURUN, Aug 19 — Three friends were charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with trafficking in 83.58g of heroin.

However, no plea was recorded from Yap Siang Tatt, 40, Zulhaidy Hashim, 38, and Mohamad Hasnizam Mustapa, 37, after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Nurul Rasyidah Mohd Akit.

The three men were jointly charged with trafficking in the drug at Jalan Gurun-Jeniang, near the Modenas Factory here at 11.20pm last July 31.

There were charged under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code and faced the death sentence, if found guilty.

The court set October 24 for mention pending a chemist report.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Azlan Basri, while Mohamad Hasnizam, who is a mechanic, was represented by lawyer Shanmugam Ganesan.

Yap and Zulhaidy were unrepresented. — Bernama