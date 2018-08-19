Dr M witnesses drone demo in Beijing

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad visits the showroom of Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) Enterprise in Beijing August 19, 2018. — Bernama pic

BEIJING, Aug 19 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad began his third day official visit to China by witnessing drone demonstration in the capital city.

The outdoor demonstration was carried out by one of the world’s largest drone manufacturer Da Jiang Innovations (DJI) Enterprise which provides drone solutions for a variety of industries including agriculture, energy, media, construction, infrastructure and public safety.

The prime minister was briefed by the company’s president Roger Luo during the demonstration.

Dr Mahathir who was accompanied by Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah watched the performance of Multi-aircraft Control Mode MG-1P series with enhanced spraying system which could be used for agricultural sector.

Its capabilities include a 3km control and video transmission range.

Another demonstration was by Matrice 200 which can perform aerial inspection and collect data.

By deploying drones, businesses can advance their operation with aerial data.

Later, Dr Mahathir who is on the five-day official visit to China inspected drones on display at the company’s premises. — Bernama